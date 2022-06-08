At the grass roots level, there is a basketball league in San Luis that is starting to create a buzz around the community.
Founded in 2019 by Sam Maldonado and Josh Acosta, the Avenue F Youth Basketball League is currently providing an outlet for boys between the ages of 12 and 16 to refine their hardwood skills during the summer. With the help of community fundraising efforts, the league has established a way for youth athletes to participate in competition regardless of their economic circumstances.
The AFYB League consists of two conferences and eight total teams of roughly 12 to 15 players per team. After a 14-game regular season schedule that starts in March, there is a three-round playoff system with a conference semi-final round, a conference final round and a championship round. Each playoff round follows a best-of-three format. League games are played at Joe Orduno Gym in San Luis, and at Yuma High School.
Meanwhile, Wayne Crittenden, the head coach of Team Heat, is set to lead his squad into the North Conference Finals starting Friday against Team Hornets. Crittenden, who also serves as the head coach of Yuma High's JV and freshman boys basketball team, states the Avenue F league has been crucial for the development of local talent.
"The league is very competitive, so it is similar to what you would see from a travel league in that sense," Crittenden tells The Yuma Sun. "But it also helps develop kids like what a city league does. We've had players who would sit on the bench on their high school teams come in and start here. Some players would even develop into all-stars as well, so it is a terrific way to build confidence in this league."
As Crittenden shares, the idea for this league started over a decade ago. Friends with Maldonado for many years, Crittenden states the timing was finally right to get the project up and running.
"This is my first year actively coaching in the league, but Sam and I had discussed doing a league like this for a long time," the Yuma High basketball coach adds. "Things just came together little by little. Now we are looking to add more teams to the league next year and another age division as well."
From a business aspect, Crittenden owns a company called the Finito Brand, which works in conjunction with the league and the Yuma Sports Club to help generate funds and cover league-related expenditures. Individuals can donate to a specific team in the AFYB League through the Finito Brand website. A GoFundMe page, organized by Maldonado, also contributes to the sustainability of the league.
As the league progresses, Crittenden states he would like to see its participation numbers double within the next five years. In addition, he hopes to eventually see the league sustain itself without the fundraising model.
"The goal is to grow the support for the league to possibly 180 total players with more teams and more age divisions. One day we would like to have our own facility. It all starts with word of mouth and encouraging everyone to get involved in what we are building," the youth coach continues.