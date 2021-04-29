Kyle Isaacs waited his turn.
The 37-year-old embraced his assistant role and was a part of the Arizona Western men’s basketball program for 12 of the last 13 years, including the previous 10 seasons.
Now, with Charles Harral stepping down on Tuesday, Isaacs was announced as the new head coach of the Matadors’ program on Thursday.
“You can’t describe (the feeling),” Isaacs said. “It’s something I’ve worked for since 2002 when I was a young student-manager at South Plains College.”
Isaacs journey has been nothing short of spectacular.
He began his career at South Plains when he was 18 before he enrolled at Texas Tech and earned a student-manager position under then-head coach Bobby Knight.
Isaacs’ role within the program increased as he was promoted to a graduate assistant for the Red Raiders. Honing his skills beneath Knight only helped Isaacs get to the position where he stands today.
“I appreciate coach Knight,” Isaacs said. “Being a young student in the game of basketball, there’s probably not a better place to learn than in that setting and in that institution we had at Texas Tech under Knight.”
Following his time at Texas Tech, Isaacs moved to Yuma and took an assistant position under then-head coach Kelly Green. After two years, Isaacs headed back home to Texas A&M Kingsville before returning a year later and assuming his duties under the wing of Harral.
As a Matador, Isaacs has been a part of 292 wins, three ACCAC Championships, five Region I titles and one District Championship leading AWC to an NJCAA National Tournament appearance.
And as a mentor for Isaacs for the last decade, Harral believes his longtime assistant is a perfect fit for the Matadors’ program.
“I’ve given him more responsibilities as we’ve grown together,” Harral said. “He knows what he wants to do and I think that’s a key to being a head coach...He’s more than prepared to handle (his new duties).”
Now, the first-time head coach aims to continue AWC’s winning style of basketball..
“We don’t have to reinvent the wheel here,” Isaac said. “The winning tradition has been here...One thing I can tell you is that both offensively and defensively we’re going to play hard, play smart and play together...And we’re going to put our guys in successful positions to make the most out of them.”
