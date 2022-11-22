The NJCAA has announced that the 2022 Chapman Automotive Thanksgiving Basketball Classic, to be played at Arizona Western College, will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Six of the eight games in the 2022 Chapman Automotive Thanksgiving Basketball Classic, which opens Friday at The House on the AWC main campus, will be featured on ESPN+ starting with Yavapai College, out of Prescott, going up against College of Southern Nevada, from Henderson, Nev., in a men’s game at 1:30 p.m.

