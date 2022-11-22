The NJCAA has announced that the 2022 Chapman Automotive Thanksgiving Basketball Classic, to be played at Arizona Western College, will be broadcast live on ESPN+.
Six of the eight games in the 2022 Chapman Automotive Thanksgiving Basketball Classic, which opens Friday at The House on the AWC main campus, will be featured on ESPN+ starting with Yavapai College, out of Prescott, going up against College of Southern Nevada, from Henderson, Nev., in a men’s game at 1:30 p.m.
AWC’s men’s basketball team will make its ESPN+ debut later in the evening when the Matadors take on Snow College, from Ephraim, Utah, at 5:30 p.m., followed by the AWC women’s team taking on Frank Phillips College, out of {span}Borger, Texas, {/span}at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the Yavapai men will take on Snow at 1:30 p.m followed by a Central Arizona College vs. Frank Phillips women’s game at 3:30 p.m. before the Matador men take on Southern Nevada in the final broadcast of the weekend at 5:30 p.m.
The NJCAA and ESPN signed a multi-year media rights agreement that will feature live broadcasts of NJCAA basketball, football, baseball, softball and volleyball games as well as the 2022-23 DI Football, DI Volleyball, DI Men’s Basketball and DI Women’s Basketball championship games.