For the third time this season, Arizona Western College’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will be featured on espn+ as the NJCAA Game of the Week when the Matadors host the Community College in an ACCAC doubleheader Wednesday at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. inside The House.
The Matadors are returning home to host Mesa after picking up road wins over the weekend at Scottsdale Community College. AWC will be playing in front of a national audience for the third time this season after playing two games in the Chapman Automotive Thanksgiving Classic which were broadcast on ESPN+ for the NJCAA Game of the Week.