Arizona Western College’s women’s basketball team survived a late Glendale Community College run to beat the Gauchos 56-45 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Association opener for both teams Tuesday night inside The House on the AWC main campus.

Greta Carollo scored 13 points, shooting 3-for-5 from the three-point line to help the Lady Matadors (6-0, 1-0) pick up their seventh win of the season, finishing as one of three AWC players to score in double-figures.

