Arizona Western College’s women’s basketball team survived a late Glendale Community College run to beat the Gauchos 56-45 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Association opener for both teams Tuesday night inside The House on the AWC main campus.
Greta Carollo scored 13 points, shooting 3-for-5 from the three-point line to help the Lady Matadors (6-0, 1-0) pick up their seventh win of the season, finishing as one of three AWC players to score in double-figures.
AWC outscored the Gauchos (2-3, 0-1) 23-11 in the first half, holding Glendale to just 15 percent shooting. Glendale picked up its offense in the second half and cut the Lady Matadors’ lead to eight with just over three minutes to go but AWC used some big late baskets from Alliance Ndiba to hold off the Gauchos. Ndiba finished the game with a season-high 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds off the bench.
Also for AWC, Kristol Ayson ended the night with 12 points and grabbed six rebounds while Rosa Revueltas finished the game with seven points off the bench.
Defensively, the Lady Matadors forced 30 Glendale turnovers, recording 19 steals, six of which came from Lime Okada. AWC held an opponent below 50 points for the fifth time this season.
The Lady Matadors are back at home on Friday for the Chapman Automotive Thanksgiving Classic when they host Frank Phillips at 7:30 p.m. at The House. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for seniors (over 65) while AWC students and employees receive free admission with their AWC ID.