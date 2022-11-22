Arizona Western College’s men’s basketball team opened Arizona Community College Athletic Conference play with a 97-65 win over Glendale Community College Tuesday night inside The House.
Noah Tovar scored 17 points to lead the Matadors (7-0, 1-0) in scoring, helping AWC win its seventh consecutive game.
Also for AWC, Marquis Hargrove scored 10 of his 13 points in the first half to help the Matadors grab an early lead which they never relinquished.
AWC opened the game on a 20-6 run before the Gauchos (3-1, 0-1) cut the Matadors’ lead to 22-14.
Marko Milivojevic scored eight of his 10 points in the first half as the Matadors outscored the Gauchos 47-32 in the first 20 minutes.
The Matadors would push their lead to 30 on multiple occasions in the second half before closing the game out with their largest lead of 32.
A.J. Marmolejos scored 12 points off the bench while Malakai Harris finished the night with nine points.
The Matadors next turn their attention to No. 11 ranked Snow College, from Ephraim, Utah, which comes to Yuma on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. game as part of the Chapman Automotive Thanksgiving Classic.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for seniors (over 65) while AWC students and employees receive free admission with their AWC ID.