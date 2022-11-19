NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Arizona Western College’s men’s basketball team (5-0) used a big second half from Evan Butts who scored 16 of his 24 points in the final 20 minutes to help the Matadors pull away for a 75-57 win over Southern Nevada (2-6) here Friday night in the Coyote Classic.
The Matadors connected on 11 three-pointers with six of them coming from Butts as the Matadors won their fifth consecutive game and second at the Coyote Classic. Four Matadors scored in double-figures as Marquis Hargrove finished as the team’s second-leading scorer with 14 points.