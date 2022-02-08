PHOENIX – Arizona Western College’s men’s basketball team (21-3, 14-1) won its 12th consecutive game, beating Phoenix College (12-11, 4-8) 73-72 here Monday night.
Najeeb Muhammad hit a three-pointer with four seconds left to give the Matadors a 71-70 lead and then hit two technical free throws to put the Matadors up by three. Phoenix would answer with two technical free throws but a half-court heave at the buzzer fell short as the Matadors escaped with the one-point win.
Muhammad led the Matadors with 17 points while Yaxel Lendeborg ended with 14 points.
The Matadors went on an early 11-0 run led by a quick five points from Nate Duda to take a 13-2 lead before Phoenix would answer with a 12-2 run to cut the Matadors’ lead to just one at the 12-minute mark of the first half.
Duda finished the game with 13 points while Mojus Mojus and Evan Butts each finished with eight points.
Phoenix was hot from outside the arch, hitting eight three-pointers to eventually build a 38-30 lead late in the second half before the Matadors closed the half on an 8-2 run to cut the deficit to 40-38 at the break.
Arizona Western battled back from another eight-point deficit to take a lead with two minutes left on a Lendeborg layup as both teams traded baskets down the stretch.