Arizona Western College women’s volleyball players Alessandra Arellano and Amanda Juliao each earned ACCAC DI Volleyball Player of the Week honors for the week of Sept. 25-Oct. 1.

Arellano was named ACCAC DI Defensive Player of the Week after recording 24 digs and six assists in a pair of wins last week. The sophomore libero had 13 digs in a 3-1 win at Pima on Wednesday before recording 11 in a 3-2 victory over Chandler-Gilbert on Friday.

