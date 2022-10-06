Arizona Western College women’s volleyball players Alessandra Arellano and Amanda Juliao each earned ACCAC DI Volleyball Player of the Week honors for the week of Sept. 25-Oct. 1.
Arellano was named ACCAC DI Defensive Player of the Week after recording 24 digs and six assists in a pair of wins last week. The sophomore libero had 13 digs in a 3-1 win at Pima on Wednesday before recording 11 in a 3-2 victory over Chandler-Gilbert on Friday.
Juliao was named ACCAC DI Offensive Player of the Week after setting a pair of career-highs. The freshman set a career-high in kills with 17 in a 3-1 win over Pima on Wednesday before setting a career-high in digs with 12 in a 3-2 win over Chandler-Gilbert on Friday. Overall, Juliao finished the week with 32 kills and 20 digs.
The Lady Matadors are home this weekend, hosting Yavapai on Friday, October 7, at 7:00 pm and again on Saturday, October 8, at 1:00 pm at the House Gymnasium.