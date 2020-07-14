The NJCAA’s Board of Regents voted on Monday to push back a majority of fall sports competition until the spring semester.
“Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes,” stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO, in a press release on Monday. “Through a unified effort from our Presidential Advisory Council, the Board of Regents, and leadership staff, our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place. As we move forward as an association, we will continue to provide opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches, and all those involved with the NJCAA to be safe and successful.”
The decision affects all three Arizona Western College fall teams: men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.
All winter sports competition will also begin in January.
“I’m just proud we were able to work out a solution,” AWC athletic director Jerry Smith said. “Hopefully, we can play all of our sports this year...There’s no guarantee that’s for sure, but at least we have a plan in place where all of our sports can compete for a championship in the spring season.”
AWC’s athletic department has been working around the clock in recent weeks formulating potential new schedules, as Maricopa County schools remain uncertain about sports being played during the 2020-21 school year.
Now, the Matadors’ administration will begin adjusting and planning schedules that benefit all seven campus programs.
“We have to put schedules together again,” Sports Information Director/Associate AD Tim Slack said. “Now, we’re talking about overlaying seven sports on top of each other. I think it’s important for us to have a little bit more time to prepare those spring seasons as best as we can. This is going to be a challenge, but this is still the best case scenario because we’re still committed to the students’ well-being.”
Smith added the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference will be meeting soon to plan the schedules.
Despite sports being delayed, the news is a positive one for AWC as they’re expected to host the 2021 NJCAA Softball National Championship in May. Which could bring a sense of normalcy back to Yuma.
“It’s something that’s really important to the community,” Slack said. “For our tourism and our partners, and the people who support AWC, I think putting on a good show in the national tournament and bringing some positivity and bringing some good to the area will be huge”
With no sports during the fall semester, the focus for coaches and athletes turns towards academics.
“Our coaches did a great job and so did our student athletes by finishing strong academically (to end the spring semester,” Slack said. “We had all seven teams on the NJCAA Academic Team list and were above a 3.0 cumulative average as a department. Now, we’re asking them to continue that. There’s going to be a lot of online work. There will be a lot of fluidity.”