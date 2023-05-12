TUCSON, Ariz., – Arizona Western Baseball (34-17) lost the opener of the Region I championship series, losing to Pima (44-15) 9-7 after the Aztecs scored eight of the final nine runs scored on Thursday afternoon at Pima Community College.
Robert Miranda picked up three hits in the loss, going 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in the Matadors’ loss to Pima.
Arizona Western opened the scoring in the first inning thanks to Wesley Estrella’s RBI single and a Gabriel Perez sacrifice fly, giving the Matadors a 2-0 lead. The Matadors made a 3-0 lead in the second thanks to an Estrella sacrifice fly before Pima got on the board in the bottom of the third inning with a run.
The Matadors scored three runs in the fourth inning to take a 6-1 lead thanks to an error allowing the Matadors’ fourth run of the game before Ben Fierenzi knocked in a pair of runs with a single.
Pima took the lead in the fifth inning, sending 10 batters to the plate, scoring six runs to take a 7-6 lead. The Matadors tied the game in the sixth inning when Miranda doubled and later scored on a wild pitch.
Pima regained the lead for good in the eighth inning scoring a pair of runs to win the opener 9-7 and take a 1-0 lead in the series.
Estrella finished the game with three hits and drove in three runs, going 3-for-3 with a run scored while Fausto Sanchez recorded a two-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a run scored.
The Matadors look to fight off elimination in game two of the Region I finals on Friday against Pima at 2:00 pm at Pima Community College.