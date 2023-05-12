TUCSON, Ariz., – Arizona Western Baseball (34-17) lost the opener of the Region I championship series, losing to Pima (44-15) 9-7 after the Aztecs scored eight of the final nine runs scored on Thursday afternoon at Pima Community College.

Robert Miranda picked up three hits in the loss, going 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in the Matadors’ loss to Pima.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you