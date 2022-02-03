Arizona Western College’s men’s basketball team (19-3, 12-1) shook off a slow start to come from behind and beat Mesa (4-13, 2-10) 73-69 on Wednesday night inside The House at AWC.
Yaxel Lendeborg took over for the Matadors in the second half as the Mats outscored the Thunderbirds 38-32 in the half to complete the comeback behind Yaxel’s team-high 18 points and 12 rebounds.
The Matadors were cold to start as Mesa jumped out to a 16-2 lead as the Matadors didn’t record their first field goal until the nine-minute mark of the first half.
Arizona Western used an 11-0 run to battle back late in the first half and cut the deficit to two at 37-35 at the break as Nate Duda scored 12 of his 14 points in the first 20 minutes.
The Matadors took the lead early in the second half and would trade leads throughout the final 20 minutes as Mesa built back up a six-point advantage before the Mats ended the game on a 23-14 run to win their 10th consecutive game.
Mojus Mojus and Najeeb Muhammad each finished with 13 points while Marquise Hargrove added five points off the bench.