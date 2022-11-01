Arizona Western College’s men’s soccer team moved up another spot in the NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer poll, climbing to No. 8 in the final release of the season.
The Matadors’ women’s soccer team, meanwhile, came in at No. 13 in the final NJCAA ranking released on Monday.
The Matador men won their fourth consecutive game on Saturday evening, beating Yavapai 2-1 to win their second straight Region I championship and advance to the West District title game.
With the win on Saturday, the Matadors finished the season with a perfect home record for the second straight season, winning all nine games played at Matador Soccer Field.
Just like last season, the Matadors finished the regular season as one of the top-scoring teams in the nation having scored 70 goals this season, the third most in NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer. After allowing just one goal on Saturday, the Matadors have allowed one goal or fewer in nine of their 16 games played.
The Matadors will take on Snow College in the West District Championship game in Ephriam, Utah for an automatic bid to the NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer Championship on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Lady Matadors are coming off a 5-0 win over Cochise to claim their second straight Region I title and staying undefeated with a 14-0 record.
With the five goals, the Lady Matadors have scored 109 through 14 games while allowing just seven goals. 109 goals are the most scored by any team in NJCAA DI Women’s Soccer.
The Lady Matadors will host Salt Lake in the West District Championship Game on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Matador Soccer Field for an automatic bid to the NJCAA DI Women’s Soccer Championship.
Tickets for the West District Championship match are $5 for adults and $3 for seniors (over 65), and military. Passes will not be accepted for postseason games.