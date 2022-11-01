Arizona Western College’s men’s basketball team (1-0) opened the 2022-2023 season with a 116-58 win over Palo Verde College (0-1), out of Blythe, Calif., on Tuesday night inside The House.

Sophomore Yaxel Lendeborg led the Matadors with 23 points and was one of six Matadors to score in double-figures.

