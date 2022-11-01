Arizona Western College’s men’s basketball team (1-0) opened the 2022-2023 season with a 116-58 win over Palo Verde College (0-1), out of Blythe, Calif., on Tuesday night inside The House.
Sophomore Yaxel Lendeborg led the Matadors with 23 points and was one of six Matadors to score in double-figures.
The Matadors jumped out to an early three-point lead before Palo Verde took their largest lead of the game at 21-17. Evan Butts quickly took the lead back for the Matadors, hitting back-to-back threes to give the Matadors a 23-17 lead.
The Matadors used that spark to embark on a 21-0 run to open up a 38-23 lead. Lendeborg scored 17 of his 23 points in the first half, helping the Matadors take a 52-29 lead into the locker room.
Butts finished the game with 15 points, leading the Matadors with three made three-pointers, going 3-for-8 from the three-point line.
AWC scored 64 points in the second half, outscoring the Pirates by 32 to pull away for the 116-58 win.
Noah Tovar finished as the Matadors’ second-leading scorer, scoring 17 points off the bench while Isaiah Amato scored 16 in his AWC debut.
Freshman A.J. Marmolejos ended the game with 11 while fellow freshman Matija Gledic scored 10 points.
The Matadors are back in action tonight when they are on the road in Redlands, Calif. taking on Community Christian at 7 p.m.