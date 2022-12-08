Arizona Western College's men's basketball team never trailed in an 85-68 win over Mesa Community College Wednesday night at The House.
After a back-and-forth first five minutes, the Matadors (10-2, 3-1) built a 23-10 lead halfway through the first half. AWC used an early run to open up a 28-10 lead and took a 49-26 lead into the locker room thanks to 14 first-half points from Isaiah Amato.
Amato led all scorers, scoring a career-high 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting, hitting three three-pointers in the win.
Mesa (5-3, 1-3) put a run together in the second half to cut the Matadors’ lead down to 14 and outscored the Matadors 42-36 but could not get any closer.
Both Marquis Hargrove and Noah Tovar scored 15 points in the win. Hargrove recorded his 10th consecutive game in double-figures.
Malakai Harris added 11 points off the bench while Yaxel Lendeborg grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.