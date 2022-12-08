Arizona Western College's men's basketball team never trailed in an 85-68 win over Mesa Community College Wednesday night at The House.

After a back-and-forth first five minutes, the Matadors (10-2, 3-1) built a 23-10 lead halfway through the first half. AWC used an early run to open up a 28-10 lead and took a 49-26 lead into the locker room thanks to 14 first-half points from Isaiah Amato.

