REDLANDS, Calif. – Arizona Western College men’s basketball team (2-0) opened the road portion of the 2022-23 schedule with a convincing 114-60 win over Community Christian (0-1) here Wednesday night.

Noah Tovar led the way for the way with a game-high 32 points, setting a new career-high and hitting five three-pointers in the win.

