REDLANDS, Calif. – Arizona Western College men’s basketball team (2-0) opened the road portion of the 2022-23 schedule with a convincing 114-60 win over Community Christian (0-1) here Wednesday night.
Noah Tovar led the way for the way with a game-high 32 points, setting a new career-high and hitting five three-pointers in the win.
The Matadors hit eight three-pointers in the win and scored 62 points in the first half, holding the Saints to just 28 points in the first 20 minutes.
Freshman guard A.J. Marmolejos finished as the team’s second-leading scorer with 22 points, while Yaxel Lendeborg scored 12 points, 10 of which came in the first half.
Evan Butts finished in double-figures for the second consecutive game, scoring 10 points all in the first half.