DOUGLAS – Arizona Western College’s men’s basketball team dropped its second consecutive game, falling to Cochise College 78-51 here Wednesday.
Cochise (5-2, 2-0) started the game on an 8-0 run before the Matadors (8-2, 1-1) went on a run of their own, putting together a 12-1 spurt to grab a 12-9 lead. Cochise outscored the Matadors 24-13 to close out the half, taking a 33-25 lead into the locker room.
Evan Butts led the Matadors in scoring with 12 points, hitting three, three-pointers in the loss.
Cochise picked up in the second half where they left off in the first, outscoring the Matadors 45-26 in the second.
Marquis Hargrove finished the game as the Matadors’ second-leading scorer, scoring 11 points, his eighth straight game in double-figures.
Noah Tovar started the game quietly, being held scoreless in the first half before scoring nine points in the second, ending the game as the Matadors’ third-leading scorer.