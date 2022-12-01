DOUGLAS – Arizona Western College’s men’s basketball team dropped its second consecutive game, falling to Cochise College 78-51 here Wednesday.

Cochise (5-2, 2-0) started the game on an 8-0 run before the Matadors (8-2, 1-1) went on a run of their own, putting together a 12-1 spurt to grab a 12-9 lead. Cochise outscored the Matadors 24-13 to close out the half, taking a 33-25 lead into the locker room.

