IMPERIAL – Arizona Western College’s men’s Basketball team (3-0) won its third straight game, beating Imperial Valley College (0-2) 102-37 here Wednesday afternoon.
The Matadors have scored over 100 points in every game so far this season.
The Matadors opened the game on a 14-2 run and then used an 18-0 run to push the lead to 39-9 before Imperial Valley was able to claw its way to within 11.
AWC’s Marquis Hargrove scored 10 of his 18 points in the first half while Cooper Church scored nine of his 11 in the first 20 minutes, helping the Matadors outscore IVC 50-14 in the first half.
AWC outscored Imperial Valley 52-23 in the second half as the Matadors’ Noah Tovar finished the game with 18 points and A.J. Marmolejos scored 14 points in the win.
