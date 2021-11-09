Arizona Western’s men’s soccer team sat anxiously inside the team meeting room Tuesday morning.
Coming off a loss Saturday in the District Championship, the team’s only defeat this year, the Matadors’ postseason hopes were in the hands of the NJCAA committee.
Coach Kenny Dale’s team watched the livestream intensely. They finally let out an intoxicating cheer once the Matadors’ (18-1) name popped up on the television screen – officially signaling AWC earned an at-large berth to the NJCAA Divsion I National Tournament.
“We were very excited,” said Dale. “The guys were very excited. It really was a pleasant surprise. I mean we earned our way in. 18 wins out of 19 (games), that’s pretty good.”
The Matadors earned the No. 7 seed and will take on No. 11 LSU Eunice next Tuesday in Tyler (Texas)
AWC’s 18-game winning streak to begin a season was the best in school history before they lost a 2-1 thriller to No. 1 Salt Lake Community College Saturday. And the loss provided a sense of urgency in Dale’s team, which is making their second NJCAA National Tournament appearance under the veteran coach.
“I think it was good for us,” admitted Dale. “‘Like jeez, maybe we need to pay attention to some more things.’”
The Matadors last reached the NJCAA postseason in 2019.
With several players receiving another year of eligibility due to the pandemic, three members of the 2019 team remain on this year’s team and are big contributors. Their experience on the big stage will only benefit the rest of the Matadors’ roster as they prepare for a national championship run.
“I think it’ll help,” said Dale. “I don’t know how much. It’s still the national tournament. You still have to get stuff done, but I think it’s good to have veterans. We only have five sophomores, but three of the five have (been to this stage).”
The Matadors will depart to Tyler (Texas) over the weekend and with early slated games, AWC has moved its practice schedule to get accustomed to earlier starts.