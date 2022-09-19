Arizona Western College’s men’s soccer program moved up two spots to No. 8 while the Matadors’ women’s soccer team stayed put at No. 16 in this week’s NJCAA DI soccer rankings.

The Matador men share the No. 8 ranking with Monroe College after winning two more games over the week. The Mats picked up a win in Mesa on Tuesday, beating GateWay 3-0 before returning home on Saturday to beat Glendale 5-0.

