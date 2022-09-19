Arizona Western College’s men’s soccer program moved up two spots to No. 8 while the Matadors’ women’s soccer team stayed put at No. 16 in this week’s NJCAA DI soccer rankings.
The Matador men share the No. 8 ranking with Monroe College after winning two more games over the week. The Mats picked up a win in Mesa on Tuesday, beating GateWay 3-0 before returning home on Saturday to beat Glendale 5-0.
AWC has not allowed a goal in the last two games and has recorded shutouts in three of the last four games. With the two wins, the Matadors have won six games in a row and sit in first place in the ACCAC entering Tuesday’s matchup with second-place Phoenix College in Phoenix at 4:30 pm.
Following two more wins last week, the Lady Matadors improved their record to 5-0 and recorded two more shutouts. Arizona Western started the week with an 8-0 road win at GateWay on Tuesday before returning home to pick up a 15-0 win over Glendale Saturday evening at Matador Soccer Field.
The Lady Matadors have recorded three consecutive shutouts and have now outscored their opponents 63-2 over the course of five games this season.