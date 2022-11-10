PHOENIX – Arizona Western College’s men’s soccer team was awarded the seventh seed in the field of 12 for the NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer Championship scheduled Sunday through Nov. 19 at Orlando Health Stadium on the Eastern Florida State College campus in Melbourne, Fla.
The Matadors were placed in Pool B along with the No. 2 seed Tyler and No. 11 seed Otero. AWC will open play in the tournament on Monday when the Matadors play Otero College, the winner of the West Plains District, out of Region IX at 10:30 am MST. Otero finished the season 9-4-2 and is coming off a 4-0 win over Laramie County in the Region IX championship game. The Rattlers have won six games in a row and have recorded four consecutive shutouts, having not allowed a goal since Oct. 14.
AWC will finish pool play on Tuesday when the Matadors take on the winner of the Gulf South District, Tyler Junior College. The Apaches finished the season 14-2-1 and have won five games in a row and just like Otero, have recorded four shutouts in a row. Tyler is coming off a 5-0 win over Angelina in the Gulf South Region Championship game.
The Matadors enter the tournament after finishing the season with a 15-2 record and won the ACCAC and Region I championships for the second consecutive season. After scoring 73 goals, the Matadors are one of the top-scoring teams in the nation, sitting third in the nation in goals scored.
Fans can stream the NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer Championship on the NJCAA Network with single-day championship passes ($10) or with a pass for the entire tournament ($25).