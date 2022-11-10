PHOENIX – Arizona Western College’s men’s soccer team was awarded the seventh seed in the field of 12 for the NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer Championship scheduled Sunday through Nov. 19 at Orlando Health Stadium on the Eastern Florida State College campus in Melbourne, Fla.

The Matadors were placed in Pool B along with the No. 2 seed Tyler and No. 11 seed Otero. AWC will open play in the tournament on Monday when the Matadors play Otero College, the winner of the West Plains District, out of Region IX at 10:30 am MST. Otero finished the season 9-4-2 and is coming off a 4-0 win over Laramie County in the Region IX championship game. The Rattlers have won six games in a row and have recorded four consecutive shutouts, having not allowed a goal since Oct. 14.

