Shoki Yoshida scored the game-winning goal in the 95th minute as the No. 11 ranked Arizona Western College men’s soccer team (13-2, 9-1) beat Pima (9-2-2, 6-1-2) 3-2 in overtime to win the regular season ACCAC title on Tuesday evening at Matador Soccer Field.
The Matadors opened the scoring in the fifth minute as Luis Ortner snuck through Pima’s backline, taking a feed from Shoki Yoshida and beating the keeper down the middle to give the Matadors a 1-0 lead on Ortner’s ninth goal of the season.
Pima answered quickly, tying the game in the ninth minute before the Matadors took the lead back in the 12th minute off a corner. Nozumu Kamei headed a ball back into the box where Nick Kinina headed the ball into the roof of the goal, his third goal of the season, giving the Matadors a 2-1 lead.
The Aztecs answered in the 18th minute as the Matadors lost the Aztec forward at the top of the 18-yard box, beating the Matadors’ keeper at the back post, tying the game at 2-2.
After a scoreless second 45 minutes, the Matadors and Aztecs went to overtime. Yoshida ended the game in the 95th minute scoring the game-winning goal, striking in a ball off a cross from Caio Da Silva Tascheto to give the Matadors a 3-2 win.