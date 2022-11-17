MELBOURNE, Fla. – Arizona Western College’s men’s soccer team advanced to the NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer Championship title game with a 2-1 win over Salt Lake Community College here Thursday evening.

The Matadors will take on Monroe College, out of New Rochelle, N.Y., in the NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer Championship Game on Saturday at 5 p.m. MST at Orlando Health Stadium.

