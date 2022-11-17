MELBOURNE, Fla. – Arizona Western College’s men’s soccer team advanced to the NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer Championship title game with a 2-1 win over Salt Lake Community College here Thursday evening.
The Matadors will take on Monroe College, out of New Rochelle, N.Y., in the NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer Championship Game on Saturday at 5 p.m. MST at Orlando Health Stadium.
Monroe defeated Cowley Community College, out of Arkansas City, Kan., 2-1 in Thursday’s other semifinal game.
With the Matadors (18-2) down to 10 men against Salt Lake (14-2-1), Shoki Yoshida stepped to the spot in the 55th minute and beat the keeper to put the Matadors back in front for good at 2-1.
AWC opened the scoring in the 22nd minute off a corner when the ball was punched away by the keeper right to Terry Makedika who headed the ball in the upper corner at the back post, giving the Matadors a 1-0 lead.
Just before the half, the Matadors went down a man after Cambell Young was issued a red card for his challenge on the ball, being sent off in the 38th minute.
Salt Lake evened the scoreline in the 51st minute before the penalty was awarded to the Matadors just four minutes later when Nozomu Kamei was taken down inside the box.
Matadors’ keeper Atsuki Sato made a game-high five saves out of the Bruins’ six shots on goal. The Matadors advance to the national title game for the second consecutive season.
Fans can stream the NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer Championship on the NJCAA Network with single-day championship passes for $10.