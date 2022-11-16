MELBOURNE, Fla. – Luis Ortner’s 95th-minute goal gave the Arizona Western College men’s soccer team a 2-1 win over Tyler Junior College, out of Tyler, Texas, here Tuesday afternoon, sending the Matadors into the semifinals of the NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer Championship.

The Matadors (17-2) secured the overtime winner thanks to a loose ball in the box that fell right to the foot of Ortner, who placed the ball past the keeper for his 10th goal of the season, sending the Matadors to the semifinal round for the second consecutive season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you