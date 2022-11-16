MELBOURNE, Fla. – Luis Ortner’s 95th-minute goal gave the Arizona Western College men’s soccer team a 2-1 win over Tyler Junior College, out of Tyler, Texas, here Tuesday afternoon, sending the Matadors into the semifinals of the NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer Championship.
The Matadors (17-2) secured the overtime winner thanks to a loose ball in the box that fell right to the foot of Ortner, who placed the ball past the keeper for his 10th goal of the season, sending the Matadors to the semifinal round for the second consecutive season.
AWC started the game off quickly scoring a goal in the 6th minute when Shoki Yoshida struck a ball in the net off a cross from Nozomu Kamei to give the Matadors an early 1-0 lead.
The Matadors ended up defending for most of the rest of the game, holding that 1-0 lead until the 89th minute when Tyler (15-3-1) equalized off a shot just in front of the goal, evening the scoreline at 1-1.
Matador keeper Atsuki Sato fended off the Apaches’ chances for most of the contest, making eight saves on Tyler’s nine shots on goal, including a diving stop on a free kick from close range early in the first half.
The Matadors now wait to see whom they will play and what time they will play in the NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer Championship semifinals on Thursday.