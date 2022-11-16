MELBOURNE, Fla. – Arizona Western College’s men’s soccer team will take on a familiar foe in the national tournament semifinal today at 5:30 pm MST when the Matadors match up with Salt Lake Community College, a team the Matadors beat in last year’s semifinals.
The Matadors won a pair of games to advance out of Pool B in the NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer Championship by beating Otero Junior College, out of La Junta, Colo., 1-0 in the opener before securing their second consecutive trip to the semifinals by taking down the No. 2 seeded Tyler Community College, out of
Tyler, Texas, 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday afternoon.
Just like the Matadors, Salt Lake finished pool play 2-0, beating both Eastern Oklahoma State and the defending national champions, Iowa Western, to advance out of Pool D. The Bruins enter Thursday evening’s contest with a 14-1-1 record and qualified for the 2022 NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer Championship as an At-Large after falling to Snow College in the Region 18 title game.
The last time the two teams met was in last year’s national semifinals which saw the Matadors come away with a 2-0 victory, advancing to the program’s first NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer Championship title game.
Fans can stream the NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer Championship on the NJCAA Network with single-day championship passes for $10 while fans can purchase a pass for the entire tournament for $25.