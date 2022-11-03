The No. 8 ranked Arizona Western College men’s soccer team hits the road to take on No. 9 ranked Snow College Badgers in the West District Championship game in Ephraim, Utah, on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Matadors won their second straight Region I title and are now looking for the program’s third-ever trip to the NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer Championship and their second straight trip after finishing as national runner-up last season.
Arizona Western beat Yavapai 2-1 in the Region I title game and enter Saturday afternoon’s contest with a 14-2 record, having won four games in a row. The Matadors have scored 70 goals this season and have posted seven shutouts, both good for top 10 among NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer teams.
Snow college will enter Saturday’s game coming off a 3-2 win over Salt Lake in the Region 18 championship game, scoring a pair of goals in the second half to come from behind.
Saturday’s meeting will be the first time the Matadors and Badgers have met since April 2, 2021.