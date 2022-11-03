The No. 8 ranked Arizona Western College men’s soccer team hits the road to take on No. 9 ranked Snow College Badgers in the West District Championship game in Ephraim, Utah, on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Matadors won their second straight Region I title and are now looking for the program’s third-ever trip to the NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer Championship and their second straight trip after finishing as national runner-up last season.

