Matadors hang on to win Region I title, beating Yavapai 2-1
Arizona Western College’s men’s soccer team (14-2) won its second consecutive Region I championship with a 2-1 win over Yavapai (9-4-1) Friday night at Matador Soccer Field.
Yavapai threatened late in the first half, just missing the first goal of the game on a strike that sailed just over the bar off the counterattack in the 30th minute.
Arizona Western controlled possession for the remainder of the first half but couldn’t find a clear shot on goal, playing a scoreless first 45 minutes.
Yavapai provided two early chances in the second half, putting a ball over the goal and another just wide on a header off a set piece, keeping the game scoreless in the first five minutes of the second frame.
Shoki Yoshida gave the Matadors the lead in the 57th minute, dribbling into the box and rolling a shot to the back post, beating the keeper to give the Matadors a 1-0 lead.
Nozomu Kamei added the Matadors’ second goal in the 69th minute, gathering a loose ball on the doorstep and poking the ball past the keeper to extend the lead to 2-0.
Yavapai cut the Matadors’ lead to 2-1 in the 82nd minute but Arizona Western was able to fend off the Roughriders’ attack in the final eight minutes, securing the win.
The Matadors will play in the West District Championship game on Nov. 5, hosted by the winner of Region 18 for an automatic bid to the NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer Championship.
