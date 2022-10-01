Arizona Western College men's soccer player Terry Makedika was honored as the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference’s Men's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week for the week of September 18-24.
The freshman from Paris, France scored a pair of goals and assisted on another, helping the Matadors to a two-win week.
Makedika scored the game-winning goal in a 3-2 come-from-behind win over Phoenix on September 20, vaulting the Matadors into sole possession of first place in the ACCAC.
The forward scored a goal and added an assist in the Matadors' 8-0 win at Chandler-Gilbert on Saturday to cap off the perfect week for the Mats.
Makedika becomes the second Matador to be honored as an ACCAC Player of the Week, joining Asaki Nakamura who won the honor last week.