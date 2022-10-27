Arizona Western College Head Women’s Soccer Coach Ivan Dizdar was honored as ACCAC Coach of the Year after leading the Lady Matadors to an undefeated regular season for the first time in program history.

The Lady Matadors finished the season 13-0 overall with an 11-0 ACCAC record, winning the regular-season ACCAC title. Dizdar’s team led the nation in scoring, scoring 104 goals over the course of 13 games, finishing with 8.00 goals per game average.

