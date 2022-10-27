Arizona Western College Head Women’s Soccer Coach Ivan Dizdar was honored as ACCAC Coach of the Year after leading the Lady Matadors to an undefeated regular season for the first time in program history.
The Lady Matadors finished the season 13-0 overall with an 11-0 ACCAC record, winning the regular-season ACCAC title. Dizdar’s team led the nation in scoring, scoring 104 goals over the course of 13 games, finishing with 8.00 goals per game average.
Defensively, Dizdar’s team has only allowed seven goals this season, averaging 0.54 goals allowed per game this season, and has yet to allow more than one goal in a game, recording six shutouts.
13 wins are the most wins since 2018 when the Lady Matadors went on to win 21 games en route to an NJCAA National Tournament birth.
Last season, Dizdar led the Lady Matadors to a Region I title and a trip to the West District championship game in just his second season in charge.