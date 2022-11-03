The No. 13 ranked Arizona Western College women’s soccer team hosts No. 8 ranked Salt Lake in the NJCAA West District Championship game Saturday at Matador Soccer Field. Game time is 7 p.m.

The Lady Matadors put together their first undefeated regular season in program history, finishing 14-0, and are coming off their second consecutive Region I title, beating Cochise 5-0 in the Region I championship game last week.

