The No. 13 ranked Arizona Western College women’s soccer team hosts No. 8 ranked Salt Lake in the NJCAA West District Championship game Saturday at Matador Soccer Field. Game time is 7 p.m.
The Lady Matadors put together their first undefeated regular season in program history, finishing 14-0, and are coming off their second consecutive Region I title, beating Cochise 5-0 in the Region I championship game last week.
AWC has scored 109 goals in 14 games this season, the most goals scored in the nation. Defensively, the Lady Matadors have allowed just seven goals, tied for the third-fewest allowed by any team in the country.
Salt Lake enters Saturday’s game having won two straight games, winning the Region 18 championship by beating Snow 3-1. Salt Lake comes into play with an 11-3 overall record, with two of their three losses coming in the last five games.
The Bears sit just behind the Lady Matadors in goals allowed this season, allowing 10 goals in 14 games, and have recorded nine shutouts, the eighth most in the country.
Saturday’s contest is a rematch of last season’s West District final which was won by Salt Lake 2-1. The winner of Saturday’s game will earn an automatic bid to the 2022 NJCAA DI Women’s Soccer Championship in Evans, Ga.
Tickets for Saturday night’s game are $5 for adults and $3 for seniors (over 65), military, and non-AWC Students. Passes are not accepted for postseason games.