The Arizona Western College men’s soccer team moved up to No. 11 in the latest NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer ranking released Monday.
The Matadors’ women’s soccer team, meanwhile, is ranked 13th in the newest NJCAA DI Women’s Soccer poll released on Monday afternoon.
The Matadors picked up a road win on Saturday to win their second consecutive game, beating Paradise Valley 5-0 to remain in first place in the ACCAC.
Terry Makedika scored a pair of goals in the win as the Matadors head into the regular season finale against Pima with a chance to secure an ACCAC regular season title.
The Lady Matadors continued their undefeated season last week, picking up a crucial win over ACCAC foe Cochise on Tuesday night.
AWC defeated the Apaches 6-0 to maintain their spot at the top of the ACCAC standings with two games left to play. With six more goals added to their total, the Lady Matadors’ offense continues to lead the nation in goals with 90.