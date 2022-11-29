Arizona Western College women’s soccer player Jaeda Centeno was named a Second Team NJCAA All-American, becoming the third Lady Matador to earn All-American honors in program history.

Centeno played in 15 games this past fall for the Lady Matadors, scoring 20 goals, the second most scored by a Lady Matador this season. Centeno also finished the season with six assists.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you