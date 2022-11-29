Arizona Western College women’s soccer player Jaeda Centeno was named a Second Team NJCAA All-American, becoming the third Lady Matador to earn All-American honors in program history.
Centeno played in 15 games this past fall for the Lady Matadors, scoring 20 goals, the second most scored by a Lady Matador this season. Centeno also finished the season with six assists.
The sophomore produced seven multi-goal games, including a career-best five-goal game in a 20-0 win over South Mountain on September 10.
In 33 career games, the forward from Las Vegas, Nev. has scored 38 goals and recorded 14 assists, helping the Lady Matadors to a pair of Region I championships.
Centeno joins Christiana Boateng (2018) and Cinthya Samaniego (2017) as the only Lady Matadors to be named NJCAA All-Americans in program history.