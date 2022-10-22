PHOENIX – The No. 13 ranked Arizona Western College women’s soccer team (13-0, 11-0) finished off a perfect regular season with a 12-1 win over Paradise Valley (6-8, 3-8) here Friday afternoon.

The Lady Matadors opened the scoring on a penalty converted by Jaeda Centeno in the 18th minute before Lindsey Meza finished off a pass from Victoria Clark to make it a 2-0 lead in the 27th minute. Arizona Western would score four more goals before half including two from Ashley Martinez as the Lady Matadors took a 6-0 lead into the locker room.

