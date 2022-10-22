PHOENIX – The No. 13 ranked Arizona Western College women’s soccer team (13-0, 11-0) finished off a perfect regular season with a 12-1 win over Paradise Valley (6-8, 3-8) here Friday afternoon.
The Lady Matadors opened the scoring on a penalty converted by Jaeda Centeno in the 18th minute before Lindsey Meza finished off a pass from Victoria Clark to make it a 2-0 lead in the 27th minute. Arizona Western would score four more goals before half including two from Ashley Martinez as the Lady Matadors took a 6-0 lead into the locker room.
Lirios Rizo would score twice in the second half, part of six second-half goals for the Lady Matadors. Sade Lee added a goal while Abigail Nkrumah finished off a second-half hattrick by scoring the final goal of the game in the 89th minute to seal the 12-1 scoreline.
Paradise Valley’s only goal came from a penalty in the 70th minute.
The Lady Matadors are back in action on Friday, October 28 for the Region I championship game against Cochise College at 7 p.m. at Matador Soccer Field. Tickets for the Region I championship game are $5 for adults and $3 for seniors. Passes will not be accepted for postseason games.