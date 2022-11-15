MELBOURNE, Fla. – Terry Makedika scored the game’s only goal, lifting the Arizona Western College men’s soccer team to a 1-0 win over Otero Junior College, out of La Junta, Colo., in the opening round of pool play here Monday at the 2022 NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer National Championship Tournament.
After a scoreless first 45 minutes, Makedika found space in the middle of the field and dribbled into the box, striking a ball past the Rattlers’ keeper to score what would be the game-winning goal in the 52nd minute. It was Makedika’s team-leading 11th goal of the season.
AWC (16-2) and Otero (9-6-2) traded possession early before the Rattlers were assessed a red card in the 24th minute, forcing Otero to play a man down.
The Matadors had chances late in the second half to add an insurance goal but were turned away. Sophomore goalkeeper Atsuki Sato made a save on a close-range chance for the Rattlers late. Otero saw two more players sent off in the final minute while the Matadors were able to see out the 1-0 win.
AWC will look to advance into the semifinal round as when it takes on on the No. 2 seed Tyler Junior College, out of Tyler, Texas, to close out Pool B play today. Game time is 10:30 a.m.
Fans can stream the NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer Championship on the NJCAA Network with single-day championship passes ($10) or an entire tournament pass ($25).