MELBOURNE, Fla. – Terry Makedika scored the game’s only goal, lifting the Arizona Western College men’s soccer team to a 1-0 win over Otero Junior College, out of La Junta, Colo., in the opening round of pool play here Monday at the 2022 NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer National Championship Tournament.

After a scoreless first 45 minutes, Makedika found space in the middle of the field and dribbled into the box, striking a ball past the Rattlers’ keeper to score what would be the game-winning goal in the 52nd minute. It was Makedika’s team-leading 11th goal of the season.

