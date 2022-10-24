Arizona Western College’s men’s soccer team is back in the top-10, coming in at No. 9 in the latest NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer poll.
AWC’s women’s team, meanwhile, held steady at No. 13 in the latest NJCAA DI Women’s Soccer rankings.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Arizona Western College’s men’s soccer team is back in the top-10, coming in at No. 9 in the latest NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer poll.
AWC’s women’s team, meanwhile, held steady at No. 13 in the latest NJCAA DI Women’s Soccer rankings.
After securing an ACCAC regular-season title with a 3-2 overtime win over Pima last week, the AWC men’s team moved up two spots from No. 11 to No. 9.
The Matadors have won three games in a row, outscoring their opponents 11-2 over the course of the three games.
With the win over Pima, the Matadors finished the regular season 13-1 and 9-0 in ACCAC play, earning the right to host the Region I championship game Friday against Yavapai Community College at Matador Soccer Field at 4:30 pm.
The AWC Lady Matadors capped off a perfect season with a 12-1 win over Paradise Valley on Friday afternoon to finish the season 13-0 and 11-0 in ACCAC play.
Arizona Western finished the regular season as the highest scoring team in the nation, scoring 104 goals in 13 games, averaging eight goals per contest.
The Lady Matadors will host Cochise in the Region I championship game Friday at 7 p.m., also at Matador Soccer Field.
Tickets for both Region I championship games are $5 for adults and $3 for seniors. Passes will not be accepted for postseason games.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.