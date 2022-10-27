Both the Arizona Western College men’s and women’s soccer programs will compete for a Region I title at home tonight at Matador Soccer Field.

The Matadors’ men’s soccer team takes the field at 4:30 p.m., taking on Yavapai Community College in the Region I Men’s Soccer championship game. The Matadors are looking for another Region I crown after beating Yavapai in last year’s Region I championship game.

