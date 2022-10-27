Both the Arizona Western College men’s and women’s soccer programs will compete for a Region I title at home tonight at Matador Soccer Field.
The Matadors’ men’s soccer team takes the field at 4:30 p.m., taking on Yavapai Community College in the Region I Men’s Soccer championship game. The Matadors are looking for another Region I crown after beating Yavapai in last year’s Region I championship game.
The Matadors enter today’s contest with a 13-2 overall record and 9-1 in ACCAC play. The lone conference loss came to Yavapai back on October 5, a 2-1 overtime defeat in Prescott, Ariz. Yavapai finished the regular season with a 9-3-1 record and a 7-2-1 conference mark.
Following the men’s Region I title game, the Lady Matadors will host Cochise College in the Region I Women’s Soccer championship game at 7 p.m. The Lady Matadors are coming off the program’s first-ever undefeated regular season, going 13-0 and 11-0 in ACCAC play.
The Lady Matadors lead the nation in goals scored with 104 and have allowed just seven goals this season. Cochise enters play with an 11-5 overall record, finishing 8-3 in ACCAC play.
Arizona Western defeated Cochise 6-0 in the lone regular-season meeting back on October 11 at Matador Soccer Field.
Tickets for the Region I championship game are $5 for adults and $3 for seniors (over 65), military, and non-AWC Students. Arizona Western College students will get in free with their AWC student ID.