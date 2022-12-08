Arizona Western College men’s soccer team players Shoki Yoshida and Nozomu Kamei were named to the United Soccer Coaches 2022 Junior College Division I Men’s All-America Team.
Yoshida finished the season as the Matadors’ third-leading scorer with eight goals. Yoshida scored in five of the final six games including the game-winner over Salt Lake in the NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer Championship Semi-Final, smashing in a penalty in the second half to break a 1-1 tie.
The sophomore from Hyogo, Japan also scored the game-winning goal in a 3-2 win over Pima on October 18 to clinch the ACCAC title. Yoshida was also named First Team All-ACCAC and All-Region DI.
Kamei scored eight goals and recorded six assists in his second season with the Matadors. Kamei recorded a pair of two-goal games, scoring twice at Southern Nevada on August 19 before doing so again against the Coyotes in a 3-2 win on August 27, scoring the game-winning goal.
The sophomore from Kobe, Japan earned All-ACCAC and All-Region DI honors earlier in the fall.
Both Yoshida and Kamei were also named NJCAA Second Team All-Americans last week.