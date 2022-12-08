Arizona Western College men’s soccer team players Shoki Yoshida and Nozomu Kamei were named to the United Soccer Coaches 2022 Junior College Division I Men’s All-America Team.

Yoshida finished the season as the Matadors’ third-leading scorer with eight goals. Yoshida scored in five of the final six games including the game-winner over Salt Lake in the NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer Championship Semi-Final, smashing in a penalty in the second half to break a 1-1 tie.

