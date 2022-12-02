Three Arizona Western College men’s soccer team players, Atuski Sato, Shoki Yoshida, and Nozomu Kamei were named NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer All-Americans, announced by the NJCAA on Wednesday.
Sato was named NJCAA First Team All-American and top goalkeeper in the NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer after recording six shutouts this season and making 43 saves. The sophomore from Saitama, Japan made a season-high 12 saves in a 2-1 win over Yavapai in the Region I Championship Game on October 28. Sato recorded a shutout in the Matadors’ opening game of the NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer Championship, blanking the Otero Rattlers in a 1-0 win to open pool play. Sato was named First Team All-ACCAC and All-Region DI.
Yoshida earned NJCAA Second Team All-American honors, finishing as the Matadors’ third-leading scorer with eight goals. Yoshida scored in five of the final six games including the game-winner over Salt Lake in the NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer Championship Semi-Final, smashing in a penalty in the second half to break a 1-1 tie. The sophomore from Hyogo, Japan also scored the game-winning goal in a 3-2 win over Pima on October 18 to clinch the ACCAC title. Yoshida was also named First Team All-ACCAC and All-Region DI.
Just like Yoshida, Kamei was also named NJCAA Second Team All-American, scoring eight goals and recording six assists in his second season with the Matadors. Kamei recorded a pair of two-goal games, scoring twice at Southern Nevada on August 19 before doing so again against the Coyotes in a 3-2 win on August 27, scoring the game-winning goal. The sophomore from Kobe, Japan earned All-ACCAC and All-Region DI honors earlier in the fall.
The 2022 season was the second consecutive season in which three Matadors were named NJCAA All-Americans after Michele Signorelli, Ethan Warne, and Michael Appiah were all named NJCAA All-Americans last year.