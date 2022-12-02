Three Arizona Western College men’s soccer team players, Atuski Sato, Shoki Yoshida, and Nozomu Kamei were named NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer All-Americans, announced by the NJCAA on Wednesday.

Sato was named NJCAA First Team All-American and top goalkeeper in the NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer after recording six shutouts this season and making 43 saves. The sophomore from Saitama, Japan made a season-high 12 saves in a 2-1 win over Yavapai in the Region I Championship Game on October 28. Sato recorded a shutout in the Matadors’ opening game of the NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer Championship, blanking the Otero Rattlers in a 1-0 win to open pool play. Sato was named First Team All-ACCAC and All-Region DI.

