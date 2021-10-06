“The House” at Arizona Western College cooled off a red-hot Glendale Community College team Wednesday night.
The Matadors ousted the Guachos club, who entered with a seven-game winning streak, in three sets by the scores of 26-24, 25-23 and 25-17.
Arizona Western (11-5, 5-1 ACCAC) has now won nine of its last 10 contests and remains at the top of the conference standings.
“Glendale is always a tough team,” AWC head coach Lorayne Chandler said. “(Coach) Lisa Stuck always does a good job with her players. To see the girls take control of the game, especially in the first set, and still manage to be calm, cool and collected, I’m very pleased.”
The Gauchos’ offensive attack is one of the best in the southwest and the task of limiting star freshman Neely Eves provided a challenge for AWC. Eves found a rhythm early with two kills, but AWC’s defense stepped up and corralled Eve’s kill attempts well for the remainder of the contest.
“Playing Glendale as much as we have,” Chandler said. “We know a little bit how they want to run their offense. They like to be fast and (tonight) they were tight on the net, which is good for us because it’s easier to get a better block. Our defensive setup is for faster offenses and we were prepared for that.”
While the Matadors’ defense prevailed in numerous ways, AWC’s offense ground out one big point after another to earn its fifth sweep in the last 10 games. Anny Montano elevated her performance in the victory and finished with 14 kills. Her intelligence to know when to overpower a defense or deliver a drop shot between defenders allowed AWC to take control.
“We like everything she’s done,” Chandler said. “I mean she’s barely 18, so we’re happy to have her here and hope to keep her another year.”
If it wasn’t Montano around the net providing points, Daniela Jimenez and Naomy Vergez’s presence around the net challenged the Gauchos defensively.
The duo combined for 13 kills.
“We’ve got to make sure when we pass well and play good defense, that we use our middle (hitters),” Chandler said. “We like to use them as much as possible.”
The Matadors trailed for large parts of the first two sets despite grinding out set wins. But it was the miscues by Glendale that silenced any true momentum building run for the away team.
Whenever Glendale had a chance to pull away or slash a deficit, service errors hindered any success Wednesday.
“That’s not like them,” Chandler said.
AWC moves into sole possession of first place in the conference, holding a ½ game lead over Eastern Arizona, a team that previously beat the Matadors.
“(This win) is huge,” Chandler said. “It helps us a lot. And the next two times we see (Eastern Arizona) it’s on our home court and the girls like to play here.”