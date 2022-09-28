Freshman Amanda Juliao recorded a career-high 17 kills to lead the Arizona Western College women’s volleyball team (4-9, 2-2) to a 3-1 win over Pima Community College (5-12, 2-5) Wednesday night at Aztec Gymnasium in Tucson.
It was AWC’s second consecutive match win.
The Lady Matadors got off to a good start, winning the first set 25-20, the third straight match in which the Lady Matadors won the opening set. Pima came back to even the match in the second set winning 25-21 before the Lady Matadors won the next two, 25-20 and 25-21 to take the match 3-1.
Daniela Jimenez finished second on the team in kills with 10 while Lara Erdmann finished with seven kills, one shy of tying her career-high.
Natalia Slazynska ended the match with 33 assists while Alessandra Arellano led the team with 13 digs. As a team, the Lady Matadors had seven team blocks and recorded a .207 hitting percentage in the win.