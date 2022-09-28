Freshman Amanda Juliao recorded a career-high 17 kills to lead the Arizona Western College women’s volleyball team (4-9, 2-2) to a 3-1 win over Pima Community College (5-12, 2-5) Wednesday night at Aztec Gymnasium in Tucson.

It was AWC’s second consecutive match win.

