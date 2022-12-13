After playing 43 career matches at Arizona Western College, women’s volleyball team sophomore Kaylani Reis has signed to continue her collegiate volleyball career at Bellevue University.

The middle blocker from Salt Lake City, Utah played in a career-best 23 matches this past fall, helping the Lady Matadors reach the Region I championship game. Reis set a career-high in kills with 82, digs with 10, and total blocks with 55, six of which were solo, also a career-best.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you