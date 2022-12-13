After playing 43 career matches at Arizona Western College, women’s volleyball team sophomore Kaylani Reis has signed to continue her collegiate volleyball career at Bellevue University.
The middle blocker from Salt Lake City, Utah played in a career-best 23 matches this past fall, helping the Lady Matadors reach the Region I championship game. Reis set a career-high in kills with 82, digs with 10, and total blocks with 55, six of which were solo, also a career-best.
Reis opened her sophomore season by recording seven kills in a win over Garden City on August 26, one shy of her career-high she set back on March 31, 2021, against Yavapai.
On four occasions this season, Reis recorded four or more total blocks in a match, highlighted by a career-high five against Seward County on September 10. Reis tallied four blocks against Scottsdale on September 14, Eastern Arizona on October 19, and Yavapai on October 26.
Bellevue University is an NAIA institution located in Bellevue, Neb. The Bruins compete in the North Star Athletic Conference and are coming off a 28-win season, going 28-8, earning an At-Large bid into the NAIA Volleyball National Tournament, and advancing to Pool Play with a win over John Brown in the opening round.