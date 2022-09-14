Arizona Western College’s women’s volleyball team (2-8) dropped its ACCAC opener to No. 4-ranked Scottsdale Community College (6-0) 3-1 Wednesday night inside The House.
The Lady Matadors got off to a good start, taking an early 5-0 lead before the Fighting Artichokes battled back. Arizona Western took their second five-point lead of the set at 149 before being outscored 16-6 by Scottsdale who won the set 25-20.
Just like in set one, the Lady Matadors built an early lead in the second set, taking a 6-2 advantage. Scottsdale however would go on a run and take a 14-10 lead before Arizona Western was forced to take a timeout. The Lady Matadors went on an 8-2 run and would eventually secure a 25-22 second set win on a Daniela Jimenez kill.
Scottsdale responded, opening up an 11-4 lead in the third set and taking a 12-point lead at 20-8. The Matadors would try and rally and cut the deficit to nine but would drop the third set 25-13 and trail the match two sets to one.
The fourth set was back-and-forth early before Scottsdale built an 8-3 lead and would go up by as many as eight points. The Lady Matadors battled back to cut the deficit to 15-12 and eventually climbed to within two points at 21-19 but fell in the set 25-20, losing the match 3-1.
Jimenez led the Lady Matadors in kills with 13 while Makayla Fonoimoana ended the night with 12. Natalia Slazynksa finished the match with 28 assists and 11 digs.