Arizona Western College’s women’s volleyball team (2-8) dropped its ACCAC opener to No. 4-ranked Scottsdale Community College (6-0) 3-1 Wednesday night inside The House.

The Lady Matadors got off to a good start, taking an early 5-0 lead before the Fighting Artichokes battled back. Arizona Western took their second five-point lead of the set at 149 before being outscored 16-6 by Scottsdale who won the set 25-20.

