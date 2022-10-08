Arizona Western College’s women’s volleyball team (6-9, 4-2) won its fourth consecutive match, beating Yavapai (4-10, 2-4) in straight sets on Friday night inside The House.
The Lady Matadors opened a 9-7 lead early in the first set before stretching the advantage to 14-8 on an attacking error, forcing a Yavapai timeout. Amanda Juliao recorded a kill to push the lead to 23-11 before Kaylani Reis ended the set with a kill to give the Lady Matadors a 25-11 win in the opener.
The second set was back-and-forth early before the Lady Matadors opened a 15-11 lead on a block by Reis. Lara Erdmann recorded an ace to push the lead to 18-12 before stretching the run out to 22-12. The Lady Matadors took the second set 25-17 to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
The Lady Matadors and Roughriders traded points before Yavapai opened up a 10-8 lead. The Lady Matadors went on a 5-2 run to take a 13-11 lead thanks to an Alessandra Arellano ace. Arizona Western used a 5-0 run to take a 17-13 lead and took the final set 25-19 to win in straight sets.
Juliao led the Lady Matadors in kills with 16 while Erdmann set a career-high with 11. Natalia Slazynksa led the team with 29 assists while Arellano had nine digs.