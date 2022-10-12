PHOENIX – Arizona Western College’s volleyball team (8-9, 6-2) won its sixth consecutive match, beating South Mountain (7-15, 4-7) 3-0 Wednesday night here inside South Mountain Gymnasium.

The Lady Matadors jumped out to an early lead in set one and never looked back, winning the first set 25-14 before taking the second set 25-18 and finishing off the match with a 25-17 win in the third set.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you