PHOENIX – Arizona Western College’s volleyball team (8-9, 6-2) won its sixth consecutive match, beating South Mountain (7-15, 4-7) 3-0 Wednesday night here inside South Mountain Gymnasium.
The Lady Matadors jumped out to an early lead in set one and never looked back, winning the first set 25-14 before taking the second set 25-18 and finishing off the match with a 25-17 win in the third set.
Arizona Western recorded a .286 hitting percentage in the first set and a match-high .456 percentage in the second set. As a team, the Lady Matadors recorded four blocks, two of them coming from Kaylani Reis.
Amanda Juliao led the Lady Matadors with 12 kills while Daniela Jimenez had nine and Evelyn Trivino finished the match with seven. Natalia Salzynska led the Lady Matadors with 29 assists while Alessandra Arellano recorded 12 digs.