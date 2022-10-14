PHOENIX – The Arizona Western College women’s volleyball team (9-9, 7-2) won its seventh match in a row, beating the Phoenix College Bears (0-11, 2-13) 3-0 here Friday evening at the Bear’s Den.

Arizona Western opened an 11-6 lead in the first set, the Phoenix Bears used a 5-0 run to tie the set at 11-11 before the Lady Matadors regained the lead, going on a 3-0 run to push the lead to 14-11. Arizona Western used a 5-0 run to close out the opening 25-17 to take a 1-0 lead in the set.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you