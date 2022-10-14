PHOENIX – The Arizona Western College women’s volleyball team (9-9, 7-2) won its seventh match in a row, beating the Phoenix College Bears (0-11, 2-13) 3-0 here Friday evening at the Bear’s Den.
Arizona Western opened an 11-6 lead in the first set, the Phoenix Bears used a 5-0 run to tie the set at 11-11 before the Lady Matadors regained the lead, going on a 3-0 run to push the lead to 14-11. Arizona Western used a 5-0 run to close out the opening 25-17 to take a 1-0 lead in the set.
The Lady Matadors kept their momentum in the second set, opening the set on a 6-0 run forcing a Phoenix timeout. Phoenix closed the gap to 13-9 before the Lady Matadors opened another run, using a 4-0 run to open a 17-9 lead, forcing another Bears’ timeout. The Lady Matadors used a couple of kills from Patrycja Rykala and Evelyn Trivino to run away with the second set, 25-11.
Just like in set two, the Lady Matadors jumped out to a quick lead in the third set but Phoenix was able to cut the lead to 11-7 before Arizona Western went on a 4-0 run to create some distance in the third set at 15-7. Arizona Western closed the match out by using a 10-3 run to win the final set 25-10.
Natalia Slazynska fueled the Lady Matadors’ offense with 23 assists while Rykala added a pair of aces in the win.