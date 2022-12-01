Arizona Western College volleyball player Natalia Slazynska was named a 2022 NJCAA Second Team All-American, announced by the NJCAA on Thursday.
Slazynksa played in 23 matches this season, finishing fourth in the ACCAC in assists with 790, a career-high. The sophomore setter was fifth in the conference in assists per set, finishing the year averaging 8.40 assists per set. The Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland native put together seven matches of 40 or more assists this season including a match with a career-high 58 assists against Mesa on October 21.