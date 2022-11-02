Arizona Western College’s women’s volleyball team (13-10) saw its season come to an end with a 3-0 loss to Eastern Arizona College (21-10) in the Region I championship game Wednesday night at The House.
Eastern Arizona jumped out to an early lead in the first set and the Lady Matadors could not recover, losing the opener 25-14 before the Lady Matadors opened the second set by scoring seven of the first 10 points, five of which came from Patrycja Rykala who had three kills and two aces early in the set.
The Gila Monsters gained control in the second set, taking a 2-0 match lead with a 25-16 win.
Arizona Western opened the third set much like the second, jumping out to a five-point lead, this time at 5-0. Eastern Arizona used a late run to come back and win the third set, 25-22, winning the match 3-0.
Amanda Juliao led the Lady Matadors with nine kills while Rykala finished the match with eight. Alessandra Arellano had nine digs to lead the team.
Natalia Slazynska finished the night with 22 assists and Kaylani Reis had three blocks in the loss.
With the loss, the Lady Matadors finished the season 13-10, seeing their 11-game winning streak come to an end. Eastern Arizona advances to the Southwest B District Championship game against the winner of Region 5 North in Texas.