Arizona Western College’s women’s volleyball team (13-10) saw its season come to an end with a 3-0 loss to Eastern Arizona College (21-10) in the Region I championship game Wednesday night at The House.

Eastern Arizona jumped out to an early lead in the first set and the Lady Matadors could not recover, losing the opener 25-14 before the Lady Matadors opened the second set by scoring seven of the first 10 points, five of which came from Patrycja Rykala who had three kills and two aces early in the set.

