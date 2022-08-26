The Arizona Western Matadors (1-0) outlasted Garden City (7-1) 3-2 in the volleyball season opener Friday night at home inside The House.
Daniela Jimenez led the Lady Matadors with 18 kills while Makayla Fonoimoana finished with 16 as the Lady Matadors dropped the first set before taking the next two and then pulling away from the Broncbusters late in the decisive fifth set.
After trading the first few points, Garden City opened up an 8-3 lead in the first set, forcing an Arizona Western timeout.
The Broncbusters opened up a nine-point lead before the Lady Matadors chipped away, eventually cutting the deficit to a point at 18-17 on back-to-back Jimenez aces. Kaylani Reis then knotted the score at 18 with a block then gave the Lady Matadors the lead with a kill at 19-18.
Garden City would respond, scoring seven of the final eight points to take the opening set, 25-21.
Arizona Western scored the first three points of the second set, eventually jumping out to a 10-4 lead. After another Jimenez ace and an Amanda Juliao kill, the Lady Matadors opened up an 18-9 lead.
Makayla Fonoimoana gave the Lady Matadors the 25-15 win in the second set by recording her third kill of the set to even the match at a set a piece.
Garden City took the first points of the third set before the Lady Matadors scored the next six points to take a 6-1 lead following a Lara Erdmann ace. The Lady Matadors opened up a 21-14 lead after a Jimenez ace before Garden City rattled off the next three points.
Juliao recorded her fifth kill of the match to stop the Bronbusters’ run, giving the Lady Mats a 22-17 lead. Fonoimoana would once again finish a set with a kill, giving Arizona Western the 25-22 win to take a 2-1 lead.
Both teams traded points early on in the fourth set as Fonoimoana recorded back-to-back kills to give the Lady Matadors a 7-6 lead, forcing a Garden City timeout. After the Lady Matadors fell behind, Juliao put together back-to-back kills to tie the score at 18. The Lady Matadors were unable to put away the Broncbusters who would take the fourth set 27-25 to force a fifth set.
The Lady Matadors scored four consecutive points to take a 6-3 lead on a Reis kill early in the fifth set. AWC opened up a seven-point lead before Garden City cut the advantage to 13-12. The Lady Matadors scored the final two points to win the set 15-13 and the match 3-2.
Natalia Slazynska led the Lady Matadors with 41 assists while Jimenez recorded a team-high 11 digs.
The Lady Matadors return to this afternoon to close out the Chapman Automotive AWC Volleyball Tournament against College of Southern Nevada at 4:30 pm.
The second and final day of the tournament features four matches beginning at 9 a.m. at The House. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for seniors. AWC students get in free with a student identification card.