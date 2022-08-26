The Arizona Western Matadors (1-0) outlasted Garden City (7-1) 3-2 in the volleyball season opener Friday night at home inside The House.

Daniela Jimenez led the Lady Matadors with 18 kills while Makayla Fonoimoana finished with 16 as the Lady Matadors dropped the first set before taking the next two and then pulling away from the Broncbusters late in the decisive fifth set.

