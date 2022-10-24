Arizona Western College volleyball player Natalia Slazynska was named ACCAC DI Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 16-22.
The sophomore setter recorded a career-high 58 assists in a 3-2 win over Mesa on Friday evening, helping the Lady Matadors extend their winning streak to nine matches. Over the course of two matches during the week, Slazynska accumulated 99 total assists after leading the Lady Matadors to a 3-2 win at Eastern Arizona with 41 assists earlier in the week.