The No. 20-ranked Arizona Western College women’s basketball team (21-1, 10-1) battled back from a first-quarter deficit to beat Mesa (13-7, 8-5) 66-57 Wednesday night inside The House at AWC.
Faith Silva led the Matadors with 17 points, hitting five three-pointers in nine attempts as the Lady Matadors hit 10 three-pointers for the game.
Just as they did in Mesa, the Thunderbirds outscored the Lady Matadors in the first quarter, taking an 18-15 lead before the Matadors were able to shoot 7-for-18 from the field in the second, outscoring the Thunderbirds 17-11 to take a 32-29 lead into the half.
Teresa Da Silva ended the game with 13 points, finishing as the Lady Matadors’ second-leading scorer while both Kristol Ayson and Christeina Bryan finished with nine points.
Arizona Western came out of the locker room and went on a 7-0 run capped off by a Faith Silva triple to push the lead to 10 at 39-29 in the third quarter.
Buse Utke recorded eight points as the Matadors were able to fend off a late charge from the Thunderbirds in the fourth quarter.